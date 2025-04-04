Keeping ourselves and others safe on the roads in Michigan is a top priority for Michigan drivers and law enforcement. And officials are warning Michigan drivers to be aware of a significant crackdown that could lead to serious consequences for breaking traffic laws.

Michigan Drivers Hit With Fines In Major Traffic Law Crackdown

If you've been driving on Michigan interstates over the last couple of weeks, you may have seen more patrols on the streets. Breaking one driving law could leave you paying fines and spending hours performing community service.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), dozens of participating agencies in Michigan are adding extra deputies to patrols with a special focus on distracted driving.

Michigan’s distracted driving law makes it illegal to use a handheld phone or other device to text, talk on the phone, watch videos, or scroll social media while driving. Even if a cell phone or other device is mounted on your dashboard or connected to your vehicle’s built-in system, you cannot use your hands to operate it beyond a single touch.

The law also applies when drivers are at red lights or stop signs. If you get busted breaking the hands-free law, there's more than one way to pay the price.

The penalties for violating Michigan’s distracted driving laws may include a fine of $100 to $250 and 16 to 24 hours of community service. Repeat offenders get points on their driving records and driving school for 3 or more distracted-driving violations in 3 years.

