Michigan Parents Warned Remove This App From Your Kid’s Phone Now

While the Internet offers incredible opportunities for Michigan kids to learn and socialize, it also presents risks, especially with certain apps and platforms. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigations, 500,000 predators are scrolling through social media platforms, gaming apps, and chat rooms, trying to connect with kids. Parents are warned that a popular app has features that could expose kids to inappropriate content or interactions and should be deleted now.

Discord is a free voice, video, and text chat app for kids 13 years and older. While these features can provide fun ways for kids and teens to connect with their friends there are dangers including cyberbullying, sharing personal information, inappropriate content, and online predators. While Discord offers various safety features, the app does not provide as many parental and content controls as other platforms.

Parents are urged to communicate with their children about Discord and monitor their activity on the app regularly. Officials encourage parents to talk to children about the potential risks associated with online interactions and be aware of any changes in their behavior or activity on the platform. Parents of children under 13 should remove the app from their children's phones.

