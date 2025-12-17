Michigan Dance Studio Hosts Dance Classes With Former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

One of the things that music makes us want to do is dance. Dance can be one of the most expressive and powerful forms of art in the world. Dance and music often go hand in hand and can be different/influenced by culture and region. Many dancers will tell you that they have been dancing their whole lives as it makes them feel connected to something beyond themselves.

Most dancers start off learning all the basics at a local dance studio in hopes of becoming a professional dancer or choreographer of some sort. Some of them are taking jazz classes, while others are interested in ballet, hip hop, ballroom, and other styles of dance.

Eventually, many of those dancers realize that they could make a career out of dancing for many professional sports teams. Looking for all the advice, mentors, and a foot in the door while they to continue to rigorously work on their craft. One of the best dancing jobs you can find in not only sports, but the entire industry is as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.

Have You Ever Wanted To Be A Professional Dancer?

Sky Dance Studio in Kalkaska, Michigan has announced that they will be partnering with former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Madeline Massingill for some exclusive dance classes. There will be two days of classes on Saturday February 21st and Sunday February 22nd each for a different genre of music and dance type.

Each session will be for a different age group, the youngest being 6 years old and even some classes for adults. There is an opportunity for dancers to pay for 45-minute private lessons for $60 or to attend more than one session for $100. You can check out the Facebook post below for more information!

