Small Town Michigan Clown Gets National Coverage

Trash the Clown and her shopping cart Carter do more than keep the streets clean in Port Huron, Michigan.

Port Huron is a tiny town of less than 30,000 residents on the edge of the Mitten's thumb. Not much can happen in a town this size without everyone knowing about it eventually. However, the buzz about this stay-at-home mother who walks the streets as a clown has grown much larger than Port Huron. This story has gone national.

Trash the Clown saw a couple of problems in her community that she wanted to impact. One was trash piling up in her town and the other was the divisiveness that has spread like cancer according to CBSNews.com,

By changing how people feel about clowns, she believed she could also shift their perspectives on other things. Her mission goes beyond just addressing litter; it's about changing how people view the world and each other, she said.

It looks like her out-of-the-clown car plan is working. People have not only been supportive and friendly, but many are now helping Trash the Clown keep the streets clean. Sure, it was rough in the beginning. People would mock her as she walked down the street picking up trash. However, hundreds of locals now join her every week to help clean the streets of Port Huron.

CBS This Morning featured her on Sunday and uploaded the story to social media where the videos are getting hundreds of thousands of views. It's not every day that a Michigan clown goes viral. But this 33-year-old mother of two isn't clowning around.

