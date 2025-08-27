Imagine trading Essex for the vastness of the Great Lakes. Juliette's journey has twists and turns that might surprise you.

In 2023, a woman named Juliette Jeffcoate moved from Essex, England, to Boston, Massachusetts. She felt like the U.K. was small and boring. When her partner Ollie was offered a job in Boston, Juliette jumped at the chance to move to the United States.

Jeffcoate, also known as @julietteamie on TikTok, has been documenting her new life in the U.S. Juliette went viral this week on TikTok as she has been documenting her time in Michigan, and her first impressions bring a smile to every Michigander's face.

She talks about being blown away by the size of Lake Michigan in her video "My first honest impressions of Michigan so far! Sorry, but I am really smitten with the mitten."

Like many people seeing Lake Michigan for the first time, she described it as being a sea without salt water.

Another thing that stuck out to Jeffcoate is the passion Michiganders have about their hometowns and the state of Michigan in general.

Juliette was also impressed by how there were cherries in and on everything. To be clear, she was very close to the cherry capital of Michigan, Traverse City. We're not as cherry crazy all over Michigan.

Don't get me wrong, Mackigac Island is awesome. But it's nothing like the rest of Michigan. If you could give someone like Juliette 3 places in Michigan that they must visit, where would you choose? Give us your answers in the comments.

If you have TikTok, you can see a couple of her videos about Michigan below. You can also see her 13-video playlist about Michigan by tapping here.

A Look Inside the Grand Hotel, Mackinac Island