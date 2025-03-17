Kalamazoo, Michigan Domino’s Pizza Employee Assaulted on Video

Local law enforcement is working to identify and locate the man caught on video assaulting a Kalamazoo Domino's Pizza Employee.

Friday night, security video caught a violent attack on a fast food worker at the Domino's Pizza on Gull Road in Kalamazoo. The video has no audio making it difficult to understand what started the altercation.

The first thing I noticed, as the three suspects approached the Domino's Pizza window, one woman was already recording video with her phone. So, it's clear that some sort of confrontation was planned.

Within 6 seconds of approaching the window, the white male wearing gray sweatpants, a white tee shirt, and a black hat punched an employee in the face.

Kalamazoo Domino's Employee Assaulted on Video Photo credit: Justin Hockey loading...

Less than 10 seconds after the punch, the bearded man aggressively attempted to force the locked door open with no success. He then forced the window open and appeared to shout at employees and rear his arm back in a punching motion before walking away. The entire situation lasted less than one minute.

Kalamazoo Domino's Employee Assaulted on Video Photo credit: Justin Hockey loading...

Members of the Kalamazoo Informed Facebook group were able to identify both women involved. Since we have been unable to confirm their identities with 100% certainty, we will not publish their names at this time. As far as we can tell, no one has identified the man who was seen punching an employee on the video.

Kalamazoo Domino's Employee Assaulted on Video Photo credit: Justin Hockey loading...

We don't know for sure what triggered this violence. But a couple of people in the comments of the Facebook video claim to know what happened. Justin Hockey, who posted this video in the private Facebook group had this to say,

Whoever does know them the police are looking for them. Not to mention after this incident they followed the workers to the gas station to get into another altercation! People are certainly disgusted all this over their pizza being late

Zack Edwards commented in the private Kalamazoo Informed group that he knows the people and why it happened,

I know all three of them. I was present when that worker cussed the man's 12-year-old daughter out on the phone. He then got on the phone and had words with the guy. The worker told him if he came up there he’d kick his a**. Also what the camera doesn’t show is the worker saying f*** you before he tried spitting towards him. There are always 2 sides to a story.

We have reached out to the person who posted the security video footage and the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department for more information and are waiting for a response.

If you are a member of the Kalamazoo Informed Facebook group you can see the video by tapping here.

