Michigan Pastor Allegedly Forced Sons to Sleep Outside for Months

A Detroit pastor and his wife are accused of making their teen boys sleep outside in the bitter cold for months. Here's what we know so far.

Several videos went viral yesterday that expose extreme child abuse in Detroit, Michigan. This awful situation grabbed the world's attention after a man approached the front porch of a Detroit home while on Facebook Live. He asked the young boys if they were OK. They said they were "good." When the man asked why they were sleeping outside when it was below freezing, one boy responded, "abuse." The Facebook live video was on Saturday night.

One TikTok talking about the situation from @DailyHipHopTea pulled in nearly 1 million views in just 24 hours on Monday. It's great that this terrible situation is now getting so much attention. However, this problem has been seemingly ignored by the authorities for months according to neighbor Elizabeth Jones who spoke to CBS Detroit,

I mean, the kids have been sleeping on the porch for months, so that's what everybody has been seeing. I get off work late, so I get home around 12, and I see them outside. They pull a blanket out of their bookbag, and they lay outside and go to sleep. We call the police, we call CPS, and nobody does anything, so I just hope somebody help them kids 'cause it's cold now.

Witnesses who live nearby say the teen boys have been sleeping on the front porch since at least September. Some have said that they have been outside since August. Local police and CPS were at the home to investigate Monday night. It apparently took viral videos to get a response from local law enforcement, which is heartbreaking and concerning.

The father of the boys, Reverend Kwami Jones, has not responded to the allegations. We will keep you up to date as more info is made available to us.

