Retailers In Michigan Recall More Cinnamon Products Due To Lead

Many Michigan residents keep cinnamon on hand to flavor their favorite foods and drinks. However, residents are advised to check the labels on their cinnamon products, as major retailers in Michigan have recalled several brands.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an updated recall of several brands of cinnamon sold in Michigan and nationwide due to elevated levels of lead. Recent research has found that lead in food and certain cooking items poses a risk to people and families. Lead in any amount can cause health problems, particularly in children, whether a person breathes it in or ingests it, while extremely high lead levels can cause a seizure, coma, or death. The FDA is advising consumers to discard and not purchase these ground cinnamon products:

Several products are included in the nationwide recall, but these products can be found at retail stores in Michigan:

  • La Frontera cinnamon
  • Supreme Tradition cinnamon, sold at Dollar Tree
  • Marcum cinnamon, sold at Save-A-Lot Food Stores
These products have a long shelf life, so double-check your cabinets and discard them immediately. According to the FDA's alert, there had been no confirmed reports of injury or adverse reactions caused by the recalled product. Additionally, health officials advise the following:

  • If you used the product, alert a healthcare provider. Most people do not have obvious, immediate symptoms of lead exposure.
  • Report a complaint or adverse event (illness or serious allergic reaction) by visiting Industry and Consumer Assistance.

