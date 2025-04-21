Is Michigan Facing Another Cicada Invasion This Year?

Another noisy brood of cicadas is set to emerge later this year. You may find yourself wondering Again?! Didn't we just go through this last year? And the answer is:

Yes!

It seems like every year we learn of a looming invasion by the latest emerging cicada brood but what does that even mean and, more importantly, why does it happen in the first place? If you're a little confused as to why we keep repeating this pattern allow me to fill you in:

Commonly found in the central and eastern portions of the U.S., the cicada is winged insect 1-2 inches in length known for their big bulging eyes and obnoxiously loud buzzing. While mostly harmless to humans and pets they are too large to ignore and too ugly to love. Personally, I think they're scary!

Known for their unique life cycles some cicadas emerge annually while other are "periodic" emerging every 17 to 18 years. According to the Battle Creek Enquirer,

This year, Brood XIV periodical cicadas are set to emerge from the ground for the first time in nearly two decades

Will Michigan See More Cicadas?

You may remember 2024 happened to be a "perfect storm" type of situation where two broods of cicadas were emerging at the same time. Remember all the videos coming from states like Illinois and down south? Not only were the cicadas loud but they covered trees, cars, sidewalks, and entire front yards; they and their crunchy exoskeletons were everywhere. Thankfully only a small portion of the southern border of Michigan saw those cicadas.

While Michigan is home to Brood X cicadas that emerge in the spring every 17 years, as well as annual cicadas that appear at the end of summer, we will not see the Brood XIV cicadas that are due to emerge in 2025. According to the Detroit Free Press Brood XIV, "will appear in about a dozen states to the south of Michigan once the ground warms up this spring."

