Avoid Shipping Delays For Your Michigan Christmas Gifts

Avoid Shipping Delays For Your Michigan Christmas Gifts

Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

With the holidays just around the corner, there’s a ticking clock for shipping gifts. Get your calendar ready, folks!

If you plan to ship Christmas gifts from Michigan, you need to know these shipping deadlines.

The longer you wait, the more shipping will cost to get your packages to their destinations by Christmas Day. Shipping costs vary depending on the package, destination, and carrier.

 

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

 

Below you'll find Holiday deadlines for the United States Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx.  These shipping deadlines are for packages to arrive no later than Christmas Eve.  These deadlines are recommended dates, not guarantees.

 

USPS Christmas Shipping Deadlines

Photo by Clay LeConey on Unsplash
loading...
  • USPS Ground Advantage® Service: Wednesday, December 17th
  • First-Class Mail® Service: Wednesday, December 17th
  • Priority Mail® Service: Thursday, December 18th
  • Priority Mail Express® Service: Saturday, December 20th

The dates above are for the 48 continental United States.

 

 

FedEx��Christmas Shipping Deadlines

Photo by Birk Enwald on Unsplash
loading...
  • FedEx Ground 5-Day Shipping: Wednesday, December 17th
  • FedEx Ground 4-Day Shipping: Thursday, December 18th
  • FedEx Ground 3-Day Shipping: Friday, December 19th
  • FedEx Ground 2-Day Shipping: Monday, December 22nd
  • FedEx Ground 1-Day Shipping: Tuesday, December 23rd
  • FedEx Home Delivery 5-Day Shipping: Wednesday, December 17th
  • FedEx Home Delivery 4-Day Shipping: Thursday, December 18th
  • FedEx Home Delivery 3-Day Shipping: Friday, December 19th
  • FedEx Home Delivery 2-Day Shipping: Monday, December 22nd
  • FedEx Home Delivery 1-Day Shipping: Tuesday, December 23rd
  • FedEx Express Saver: Saturday, December 20h
  • FedEx 2Day & FedEx 2Day AM: Monday, December 22nd
  • FedEx First Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, FedEx Standard Overnight, Extra Hours: Tuesday, December 23rd
  • FedEx SameDay: Wednesday, December 24th

There are even more shipping options at FedEx.  For more info tap here.

UPS Christmas Shipping Deadlines

Getty Images
loading...
  • UPS Ground: This date has many factors. You'll need to enter your specific package and destination details at UPS.com.
  • UPS 3 Day Select: Friday, December 19th
  • UPS 2nd Day Air: Monday, December 22nd
  • UPS Next Day Air: Tuesday, December 23rd

 

The Most Popular Christmas Movies of All-Time

 

 

4 Things Not To Talk About At Your Family Christmas Dinner

Filed Under: christmas, FedEx, Michigan, ups, USPS
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning

More From WKFR