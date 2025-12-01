With the holidays just around the corner, there’s a ticking clock for shipping gifts. Get your calendar ready, folks!

If you plan to ship Christmas gifts from Michigan, you need to know these shipping deadlines.

The longer you wait, the more shipping will cost to get your packages to their destinations by Christmas Day. Shipping costs vary depending on the package, destination, and carrier.

Below you'll find Holiday deadlines for the United States Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx. These shipping deadlines are for packages to arrive no later than Christmas Eve. These deadlines are recommended dates, not guarantees.

USPS Christmas Shipping Deadlines

USPS Ground Advantage® Service: Wednesday, December 17th

First-Class Mail® Service: Wednesday, December 17th

Priority Mail® Service: Thursday, December 18th

Priority Mail Express® Service: Saturday, December 20th

The dates above are for the 48 continental United States.

FedEx��Christmas Shipping Deadlines

FedEx Ground 5-Day Shipping: Wednesday, December 17th

FedEx Ground 4-Day Shipping: Thursday, December 18th

FedEx Ground 3-Day Shipping: Friday, December 19th

FedEx Ground 2-Day Shipping: Monday, December 22nd

FedEx Ground 1-Day Shipping: Tuesday, December 23rd

FedEx Home Delivery 5-Day Shipping: Wednesday, December 17th

FedEx Home Delivery 4-Day Shipping: Thursday, December 18th

FedEx Home Delivery 3-Day Shipping: Friday, December 19th

FedEx Home Delivery 2-Day Shipping: Monday, December 22nd

FedEx Home Delivery 1-Day Shipping: Tuesday, December 23rd

FedEx Express Saver: Saturday, December 20h

FedEx 2Day & FedEx 2Day AM: Monday, December 22nd

FedEx First Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, FedEx Standard Overnight, Extra Hours: Tuesday, December 23rd

FedEx SameDay: Wednesday, December 24th

There are even more shipping options at FedEx. For more info tap here.

UPS Christmas Shipping Deadlines

UPS Ground: This date has many factors. You'll need to enter your specific package and destination details at UPS.com.

UPS 3 Day Select: Friday, December 19th

UPS 2nd Day Air: Monday, December 22nd

UPS Next Day Air: Tuesday, December 23rd

