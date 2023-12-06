These Are Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Movies of All Time

There are so many Christmas movies to choose from that you could definitely watch a different one every day in the month of December. And that's definitely not a bad thing. But there are a handful that we here in Michigan won't mind watching more than once this holiday season. And it seems like we're big on tradition when it comes on the kind of Christmas films we like to watch.

Classic Christmas Movies Over New Releases

While there may be a lot of great Christmas movies released over the last few years, the classics continue to come out on top as favorites. BetMichigan.com researched the Top 40 most popular Christmas movies worldwide and then utilized Google Trends to analyze search results of each movie over the past three Christmases. Surprisingly, Michigan seems to have a love for Christmas movies from the 90's and 2000's.

Michigan's Top 5 Favorite Christmas Movies

These five Christmas movies came out on top as our favorites in Michigan:

5. A Christmas Story (1983)

You know it's officially Christmas day when this is on television for 24 hours straight. An absolute classic with so many memorable quotes like 'Frageelay and 'You'll shoot your eye out.' And who can forget the pink bunny suit Ralphie receives as a Christmas gift.

4. Elf (2003)

Speaking of quotable Christmas movies, this one has way too many to count. Another classic we can have on repeat throughout the month of December. And maybe it didn't win Will Ferrell an Oscar nomination, but this has to be one of his best movies he's ever made.

