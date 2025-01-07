Michigan Casting Calls: Local Actors Needed for Movie And TV Projects
Exciting casting calls in Michigan for movies and TV shows give a chance for local actors to shine in the entertainment industry.
Whether you want to break into the entertainment industry or you're looking for a fun side hustle, here are 10 opportunities you should look into from Stacker and Backstage.
If you see a role you'd like to audition for, tap the more information link to learn about their audition process and deadline.
10 Movies and TV Shows Casting in Michigan
- Project Name: Dancing Animals
- Project Type: Short Film
- Location: Grand Rapids, Allendale
- Dates: Shooting March 1st and 2nd
- Roles: Female Lead 18-35 and Female Support 35-65
- Pay: $150 for 2 days of work.
Click here for more info.
- Project Name: Preschool TV Show, Series Regulars
- Project Type: Scripted Show
- Location: Grand Rapids
- Dates: Not Listed
- Roles: Artistic Series Regular and Musical Series Regular
- Pay: Pay is available but not listed
Click here for more info.
- Project Name: Loss
- Project Type: Short Film
- Location: Utica, Dryden
- Dates: Spring 2025
- Roles: Lead Female 21-35 and Supporting Female 55-100
- Pay: Up to $200
Click here for more info.
- Project Name: Sure Thing
- Project Type: Short Film
- Location: Detroit
- Dates: Auditions must be sent in by February 1st
- Roles: Lead Female, 18-25 and Supporting Male, 30-55)
- Pay: $300-$500 for 2 days of work.
Click here for more info.
- Project Name: He's Definitely Dead
- Project Type: Short Film
- Location: Grand Rapids
- Dates: Shooting March 1st - March 2nd
- Roles: Lead Female, 20-30, and Supporting Male, 18-50
- Pay: $150-200 for 2 days of work.
Click here for more info.
- Project Name: The Neighborhood
- Project Type: Short Film
- Location: Detroit
- Dates: Shooting Spring 2025
- Roles: Multiple male and female roles are available.
- Pay: From $100 - $300 a day.
Click here for more info.
- Project Name: In Dreams...
- Project Type: Short Film
- Location: Grand Rapids, Allendale
- Dates: Shooting Feb 8th-9th
- Roles: 2 Lead Females 21-30
- Pay: $200 for 2 days of work.
Click here for more info.
- Project Name: Open
- Project Type: Short Film
- Location: Grand Rapids, Allendale
- Dates: March 22nd-23rd
- Roles: 3 Females and 1 Male 18
- Pay: $100-$150 for 2 days of work.
Click here for more info.
- Project Name: Assassin's Creed: Knights Of The New Order (Placeholder)
- Project Type: Short Film
- Location: Detroit, Bay City
- Dates: Not Listed
- Roles: 3 Lead Males 20-33
- Pay: Average $20 per hour
Click here for more info.
- Project Name: My Best Friend Molly
- Project Type: Short Film
- Location: Grand Rapids, Allendale
- Dates: Shooting Feb 22nd-23rd
- Roles: Lead Male 18-27, Supporting Male 18-27 and Supporting Female 18-27
- Pay: Up to $200 for 2 days work
Click here for more info.
