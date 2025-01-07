Michigan Casting Calls: Local Actors Needed for Movie And TV Projects

Exciting casting calls in Michigan for movies and TV shows give a chance for local actors to shine in the entertainment industry.

Whether you want to break into the entertainment industry or you're looking for a fun side hustle, here are 10 opportunities you should look into from Stacker and Backstage.

If you see a role you'd like to audition for, tap the more information link to learn about their audition process and deadline.

10 Movies and TV Shows Casting in Michigan

Movie Casting in Grand Rapids, Allendale Canva loading...

Project Name: Dancing Animals

Project Type: Short Film

Location: Grand Rapids, Allendale

Dates: Shooting March 1st and 2nd

Roles: Female Lead 18-35 and Female Support 35-65

Pay: $150 for 2 days of work.

Click here for more info.

Movie Casting in Grand Rapids Canva loading...

Project Name: Preschool TV Show, Series Regulars

Project Type: Scripted Show

Location: Grand Rapids

Dates: Not Listed

Roles: Artistic Series Regular and Musical Series Regular

Pay: Pay is available but not listed

Click here for more info.

Movies Casting in Utica and Dryden, Michigan Canva loading...

Project Name: Loss

Project Type: Short Film

Location: Utica, Dryden

Dates: Spring 2025

Roles: Lead Female 21-35 and Supporting Female 55-100

Pay: Up to $200

Click here for more info.

Movie Casting in Detroit Canva loading...

Project Name: Sure Thing

Project Type: Short Film

Location: Detroit

Dates: Auditions must be sent in by February 1st

Roles: Lead Female, 18-25 and Supporting Male, 30-55)

Pay: $300-$500 for 2 days of work.

Click here for more info.

Movie Casting in Grand Rapids Canva loading...

Project Name: He's Definitely Dead

Project Type: Short Film

Location: Grand Rapids

Dates: Shooting March 1st - March 2nd

Roles: Lead Female, 20-30, and Supporting Male, 18-50

Pay: $150-200 for 2 days of work.

Click here for more info.

Movie Casting in Detroit Canva loading...

Project Name: The Neighborhood

Project Type: Short Film

Location: Detroit

Dates: Shooting Spring 2025

Roles: Multiple male and female roles are available.

Pay: From $100 - $300 a day.

Click here for more info.

Movie Casting in Grand Rapids, Allendale Canva loading...

Project Name: In Dreams...

Project Type: Short Film

Location: Grand Rapids, Allendale

Dates: Shooting Feb 8th-9th

Roles: 2 Lead Females 21-30

Pay: $200 for 2 days of work.

Click here for more info.

Movie Casting in Grand Rapids, Allendale Canva loading...

Project Name: Open

Project Type: Short Film

Location: Grand Rapids, Allendale

Dates: March 22nd-23rd

Roles: 3 Females and 1 Male 18

Pay: $100-$150 for 2 days of work.

Click here for more info.

Movie Casting in Detroit, Bay City Canva loading...

Project Name: Assassin's Creed: Knights Of The New Order (Placeholder)

Project Type: Short Film

Location: Detroit, Bay City

Dates: Not Listed

Roles: 3 Lead Males 20-33

Pay: Average $20 per hour

Click here for more info.

Movie Casting in Grand Rapids, Allendale Canva loading...

Project Name: My Best Friend Molly

Project Type: Short Film

Location: Grand Rapids, Allendale

Dates: Shooting Feb 22nd-23rd

Roles: Lead Male 18-27, Supporting Male 18-27 and Supporting Female 18-27

Pay: Up to $200 for 2 days work

Click here for more info.

