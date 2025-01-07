Michigan Casting Calls: Local Actors Needed for Movie And TV Projects

Exciting casting calls in Michigan for movies and TV shows give a chance for local actors to shine in the entertainment industry.

Whether you want to break into the entertainment industry or you're looking for a fun side hustle, here are 10 opportunities you should look into from Stacker and Backstage.

If you see a role you'd like to audition for, tap the more information link to learn about their audition process and deadline.

10 Movies and TV Shows Casting in Michigan

  • Project Name: Dancing Animals
  • Project Type: Short Film
  • Location: Grand Rapids, Allendale
  • Dates: Shooting March 1st and 2nd
  • Roles: Female Lead 18-35 and Female Support 35-65
  • Pay: $150 for 2 days of work.

Click here for more info.

  • Project Name: Preschool TV Show, Series Regulars
  • Project Type: Scripted Show
  • Location: Grand Rapids
  • Dates: Not Listed
  • Roles: Artistic Series Regular and Musical Series Regular
  • Pay: Pay is available but not listed

Click here for more info.

  • Project Name: Loss
  • Project Type: Short Film
  • Location: Utica, Dryden
  • Dates: Spring 2025
  • Roles: Lead Female 21-35 and Supporting Female 55-100
  • Pay: Up to $200

Click here for more info.

  • Project Name: Sure Thing
  • Project Type: Short Film
  • Location: Detroit
  • Dates: Auditions must be sent in by February 1st
  • Roles: Lead Female, 18-25 and Supporting Male, 30-55)
  • Pay: $300-$500 for 2 days of work.

Click here for more info.

  • Project Name: He's Definitely Dead
  • Project Type: Short Film
  • Location: Grand Rapids
  • Dates: Shooting March 1st - March 2nd
  • Roles: Lead Female, 20-30, and Supporting Male, 18-50
  • Pay: $150-200 for 2 days of work.

Click here for more info.

  • Project Name: The Neighborhood
  • Project Type: Short Film
  • Location: Detroit
  • Dates: Shooting Spring 2025
  • Roles: Multiple male and female roles are available.
  • Pay: From $100 - $300 a day.

Click here for more info.

  • Project Name: In Dreams...
  • Project Type: Short Film
  • Location: Grand Rapids, Allendale
  • Dates: Shooting Feb 8th-9th
  • Roles: 2 Lead Females 21-30
  • Pay: $200 for 2 days of work.

Click here for more info.

  • Project Name: Open
  • Project Type: Short Film
  • Location: Grand Rapids, Allendale
  • Dates: March 22nd-23rd
  • Roles: 3 Females and 1 Male 18
  • Pay: $100-$150 for 2 days of work.

Click here for more info.

  • Project Name: Assassin's Creed: Knights Of The New Order (Placeholder)
  • Project Type: Short Film
  • Location: Detroit, Bay City
  • Dates: Not Listed
  • Roles: 3 Lead Males 20-33
  • Pay: Average $20 per hour

Click here for more info.

  • Project Name: My Best Friend Molly
  • Project Type: Short Film
  • Location: Grand Rapids, Allendale
  • Dates: Shooting Feb 22nd-23rd
  • Roles: Lead Male 18-27, Supporting Male 18-27 and Supporting Female 18-27
  • Pay: Up to $200 for 2 days work

Click here for more info.

