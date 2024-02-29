The lounge is similar to a bar-- except there's no alcohol.

The state of Michigan has been a leader in the cannabis industry since first making it legal for recreational consumption for adults 21+ in 2018.

At the time Michigan was the first state in the Midwest to legalize recreational marijuana and the 10th nationwide. Today 38 U.S. states allow some form of legal cannabis use whether it be medical-only or recreational. But how many of those have lounges where you can consume cannabis on-site?

Well, Michigan has three now!

Public Consumption in Michigan

Michigan has long been trying to get these special public consumption spaces off the ground. Several facilities have even attempted to incorporate live music, food, and even alcohol, in addition to on-site cannabis sales into these facilities but as you can imagine-- there's a lot of red tape!

I was eagerly awaiting an update from Fields Cannary in Muskegon, but that never seemed to get off the ground. However, the new Fields of Green in Baldwin looks promising!

Cannabis Across Michigan

Until now there were only two cannabis consumption lounges in the state of Michigan, Hot Box Social in Hazel Park and Kalkushka Lounge in Kalkaska, but the newest addition is located right here in Southwest Michigan.

Only Alien in Kalamazoo, MI has been in the works since 2022 and recently opened their doors to the public. On their official Facebook page the company describes itself as,

offering a unique cannabis experience where customers can purchase AND consume products in our lounge! Not to mention our flower will be cultivated and processed on site!

The facility only just opened their doors, but already they're the talk of the town! MLive reporters got an in-depth tour of Only Alien's operations. Read more here and take a look inside below:

