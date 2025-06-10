Park officials are investigating the deaths of two campers found at one of the nation's most remote national parks.

Located in northern Michigan the park was reported to have only seen 28,695 visitors in 2023.

Get our free mobile app

Low visitor numbers are not due to the lack of beauty and splendor on the island. In fact, what makes the island so special and draws hardcore outdoor enthusiasts to this particular island is the fact that it's so remote.

Read More: Michigan's Remote National Park Braces For Federal Budget Cuts

Read More: Michigan's Remote National Park Braces For Federal Budget Cuts

In order to access Isle Royale National Park visitors must put in a lot of forethought by researching current conditions to ensure preparedness, booking a 4 hour ferry ride, or chartering a seaplane. One does not simply pack up and go to Isle Royale at the drop of a hat.

On the morning of June 10, 2025 rangers at Isle Royale National Park shared the sad news confirming two campers had been found deceased in one of the park's most remote backcountry campgrounds:

Late Sunday afternoon, June 8, at approximately 4:00 pm, park rangers at Isle Royale National Park received two separate reports of two persons found deceased at a remote backcountry campground within the park. Two rangers hiked overnight 11 miles to the campground to assess the situation, arriving early Monday morning, confirming two unidentified persons found deceased.

Cause of Death

According to the National Parks Service the deaths are currently under investigation and additional resources are being brought in via ground and air. The press release states there is no known cause of death at this time and details on the two campers have not been released.

7 Unsuspecting Items That May Spark Wildfires With extremely dry conditions across the state, the Michigan DNR is reminding residents of the following everyday items that may accidentally spark a fire. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon