Michigan Has the 2nd Largest Cider Company in the Nation

We can't left craft beer have all the fun, now can we?

With roots in Michigan the cider and beverage company now distributes to over 29 states making it 2nd largest cider company in the entire country.

Not bad for a small family business out of Armada, Michigan-- is it?

The craft beer scene in Michigan, specifically Grand Rapids and Beer City USA, put us on the map as a craft beer Mecca. However, as we see more breweries throughout the state tap out by either selling their shares to overseas beverage corporations (Bell's and Founders) or selling their operations entirely, including recipes and naming rights, one can't help but wonder if the craft beer bubble has finally burst. What's next?

As we see trends continue to shift and more non-alcoholic spirits and hop waters flood the market, let's not forget Michigan's booming cider industry!

2024 marked an exciting new chapter for the Blake family, of Blake's Hard Cider Company. Craft Brewing Business shared the exciting news at the start of the year:

Blake’s Beverage Co., which debuted in 2023 as the collaborative voice of three leading cider brands...noted in a recent press release that it enters 2024 as the nation’s second largest cider company...As Michigan’s leading cidery, Blake’s Hard Cider grew its total sales volume more than 10% last year and ranked as a Top 10 cidery in the United States.

In addition to Blake's Hard Cider, Blake's Beverage Co. consists of Texas-based Austin Eastciders and Oregon-based Avid Cider Co. The largest cider company in America remains Boston Beer Co.'s Angry Orchard hard cider.