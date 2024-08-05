When you want fresh, home-baked goods in Michigan, without turning on the oven at home, there's more than one place you can find them. And if you're looking for America's best bakery to visit, you'll find five of them on the nation's best list here in Michigan.

Michigan Is Home To Five Spots Named 'Best Bakeries' In America

Food & Wine named The 100 Best Bakeries In America and it's no surprise that Michigan takes up five spots on the list.

Avalon International Breads, Detroit, MI

While Avalon offers a variety of freshly baked bread, they also offer cookies, scones, and more like their mouthwatering Bacon, Egg, and Cheddar biscuit sandwich.

The Jampot- Eagle Harbor, MI

The Jampot in Eagle Harbor, MI is run by Byzantine Catholic Monks from the Holy Transfiguration Skete monastery. Food & Wine says it's a must-stop:

Those who know will drive for hours to get here for the bars, muffins, bread, cookies, and, of course, the homemade jams.

Shatila Bakery, Dearborn, MI

Not only do they make 'America's Best Baklava', but Shatila Bakery also offers delicious cakes, cookies, and ice cream.

Tecumseh Bread and Pastry- Tecumseh, MI

Tecumseh Bread and Pastry lands on the list for their unique spin on classic baked goods:

Playful but precise croissants stuffed with jalapeño and cheddar, or peanut butter and jelly. The bread is serious business.

Zingerman's Bakehouse- Ann Arbor, MI

While you can find Zingerman's bread in select grocery stores, nothing beats a freshly baked loaf from the bakehouse:

Drop by and stock up on pastries, baguettes, or even just a classic sliced pan loaf for the week's sandwiches. Make time for cake.

Try the best bakeries in Michigan and the nation for freshly baked bread, cookies, cakes, and more.

