Michiganders May Notice New Weather Advisories This Winter
The National Weather Service is updating advisories and weather terminology. Here's what Michiganders need to know when watching or listening to a weather forecast moving forward.
The meteorology term "Wind Chill" is going away. If you have a weather app, you have probably seen the term "Feels Like" instead of wind chill. That's not the direction the National Weather Service (NOAA) is going with their terminology shifts. Below are a handful of changes that NOAA is making that will impact Michigan residents.
National Weather Service Weather Alert Changes
- Wind Chill Watch will become Extreme Cold Watch
- Wind Chill Warning will become Extreme Cold Warning
- Wind Chill Advisory will become Cold Weather Advisory
- Hard Freeze Watch will become Freeze Watch
- Hard Freeze Warning will become Freeze Warning
The National Weather Service defines wind chill will now be referred to as extreme cold as,
Wind Chill is a term used to describe what the air temperature feels like to the human skin due to the combination of cold temperatures and winds blowing on exposed skin.
Hard Freeze will not be referred to as simply "freeze." This is how the National Weather Service defines "hard freeze" or "freeze,"
Freeze occurs when the temperature drops to 32°-or-lower. A freeze will result in significant damage to many unprotected plants, especially if the temperature remains at-or-below freezing for several hours.
9 Best Fall Color Tour Train Rides in Michigan 2024
25 costliest hurricanes of all time
Weather Phobia Quiz: Name That Fear!
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow