Did you know MLB's All-Star Week has had some Michigan magic brewing behind the scenes?

Such a high-caliber production requires careful planning, logistics, and finesse to ensure the event is a success. Shout out to this mid-Michigan graduate who has brought a unique flare to MLB's All-Star Week three years running!

Michigan is definitely leaving its mark on All-Star week!

Six Detroit Tigers players are participating in this year's All-Star Game (Skubal, Torres, Greene, Mize, McKinstry, and Báez) tying the team's record for most number of players sent to the Midsummer Classic.

The game starts at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on July 15, 2025 and will air on FOX, but make sure you're paying special attention during the player introductions during tonight's game as Central Michigan University alum will play a special role. On social media the school shared,

For the third year in a row, a CMU Chippewa will produce the player introductions for the MLB Home Run Derby... Bissell and his company [Ballpark Music] will also produce the player introductions for tomorrow's All-Star Game (featuring another CMU Chippewa alumnus in Detroit Tigers third baseman, Zach McKinstry).

Ballpark Music owner Brandon Bissell run his production company out of Atlanta, GA where the annual event is typically held. Bissell is a 1999 grad of CMU's College of Business Administration and founded his production business, which specializing in pre/post-game concerts and sports entertainment, in 2015.

While Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is the Home Run Derby champ for 2025 (and the first catcher to do so) I'm eager to watch Michigan's finest leave their mark on and off the field. Play ball!

