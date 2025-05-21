Michigan Alert: Are Your Bumper Stickers Putting You At Risk?

Photo by Paul Esch-Laurent on Unsplash

What seems like a harmless way to show off family pride could actually be a crime magnet. Stick around to hear how these decals could put you at risk.

7 stickers could make Michiganders a target for criminals, according to law enforcement.  If you currently have any of these decals, you should consider removing them.

Many Michiganders have unknowingly put targets on the backs of their vehicles with bumper stickers and window decals.  I get it, for many of us, our cars are an extension of our personalities.  However, police have identified a direct connection between certain vehicle stickers/decals and some very serious crimes.

Stickers and decals on the list below range from what kind of dog you have at home to what you do for a living.  You may not realize that these simple stickers are giving clues and personal information to criminals.  Worse yet, many of us have stickers that give away where we work and the personal locations of our children.

To give you a good idea of the stickers and/or decals we're talking about, we found these stickers on Amazon below.

Car Stickers That Make You A Target to Criminals

Now that you're armed with this information, you can take a good look at your ride and decide for yourself what stickers should stay and what should go.  Stay safe.

Check out the Michigan crime stats below.

