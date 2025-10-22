I know we have our own accent, but some outsiders think we Michiganders have our own language.

I recently saw a TikTok accusing Michiganders of mispronouncing a lot of easy-to-pronounce words because of the "Michigan accent." I don't personally mispronounce most of these words as presented below. But I know people who do it regularly. Are you guilty of saying these words wrong?

The Five Things Michigan People Say Incorrectly.

#5. Bagel

Do you say "begel" or "bagel?" Apparently, many of us call these "beg-als" in the Mitten State.

#4. Secretary of State

Some people are out here saying, "Secer-terry-a-state." The place where we get our license renewed. Also known as the Secretary of State.

#3. Asphalt

Why do people say, "Ash-fault"? I rank this mispronounced word up there with "warsh" and "orl." It is surprising how often I hear someone call asphalt "ashfault."

#2. Meijer or Walmart

Why are we saying Meijers or Walmarts? There is a theory about why Michiganders add the letter "s" at the end of words where it does not belong. We can blame Meijer. Back in the day, it used to be called 'Fred Meijer's Thrifty Acres.' Now called Meijer, some just can't let go of the s. This has led to people also saying they're "going to the Walmarts."

#1. These or Those

What is it about living in Michigan that makes us say, "these ones" or "those ones"? This is the most common word or phrase that I hear in Michigan that breaks grammar laws. The two words "these ones" are redundant when used together. You can just say, "these" or "those."

Did we miss a word or phrase that you only hear in Michigan said incorrectly? Let us know in the comments. Apparently, there are many words that outsiders think we're mispronouncing.