They're calling it a "fundamental change in strategy."

Before you start to panic just know that it's not all bad news. As of Tuesday, February 4 this national coffee chain has begun rolling out its newest set of changes to their day to day operations and menu.

In this ever-changing world of commerce businesses big and small are reevaluating the ways they do business. In this case that includes independent local coffee shops like Factory Coffee in Kalamazoo, multi-state Michigan based coffee chain Biggby, and even corporate giants like Starbucks.

As part of a new overhaul to "demonstrate our value" Starbucks chairman and CEO Brian Niccol described some of the changes coming to Michigan Starbucks locations and nationwide in a recent statement.

What to Expect in Michigan

Coffee lovers in Michigan can expect to see a pared down menu in 2025 as part of a move to, "re-establish Starbucks as the community coffeehouse and improve the café experience."

To me, it sounds like Starbucks admitting they got a little too big for their britches and instead of rushing to serve many items they will now focusing on serving fewer items and serving them well; that means meeting their 4-minute wait time goal.

The corporate coffee chain has also removed extra charges for non-dairy milk customizations and has added coffee condiment bars for in-store customers. Were they not already doing that before?

While we’re just getting started, the response we’ve seen so far gives us confidence...we’ll get back to a Starbucks that’s loved for its coffee, welcoming coffeehouses and the talented green apron partners in all our stores.

No word on which menu items will be removed, but Starbucks just announced their new spring menu items including lavender.

