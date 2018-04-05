Meet Diesel From The SPCA Who Wants A Loving Home
This puppy is looking for a home filled with love
Meet Diesel from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan. Diesel is a puppy of only 6 months old and needs a home to grow and flourish in. Diesel is incredibly loving (sometimes he even licks you while you are petting him), very curious and super kind. He has white tips on all of his paws along with his tail. Speaking of his tail, sometimes he hits himself in the face with it because it is so long.
Diesel, is a great dog that would bring love and laughter to any home!
Adoptions Are Done On A First Come First Serve Basis
Dogs and Cats adopted from SPCA of Southwest Michigan have received the following:*Spay or neuter surgery.
- FVRCP vaccination, up-to-date at the time of adoption,
- Preventative treatment for fleas and ticks,
- One month of free pet medical insurance,
- Microchip identification, transferred to adopter.
Maybe a pet may not fit into your life style right now, but you want to help support the SPCA and all the great work they are doing and you can! The SPCA is always in need of…
- Blankets
- Gently used blankets
- Towels
- Gently used towels
- Kitty Litter
- Dish soap
- Laundry soap
- Bleach
- Pet toys
- Pet treats
ABOUT THE SPCA:
- WHAT: You can go to the SPCA of Southwest Michigan and meet lots of dogs and cats that are ready for adoption!
- ABOUT: The SPCA is dedicated to addressing the ever-growing plague of pet homelessness. It’s here to save forgotten dogs and cats in our community and place them in responsible forever homes. All animals are fixed, vaccinated and microchipped.
- LOCATION: SPCA of Southwest Michigan: Pet Rescue & Adoption Center, 6955 W KL Ave., Kalamazoo, Michigan
- HOURS: Tuesday-Friday 1 to 7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and by appointment.
- WEBSITE: spcaswmich.org