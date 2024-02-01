Kalamazoo’s Cutest Small Dog Available for Adoption
This 3-year-old small Jack Russell Terrier mix is looking for a loving family in Southwest Michigan. Here's more info.
This adorable little guy is looking for his furever home. The SPCA of Southwest Michigan website says that this 3-year-old dog is a mixed breed. By the looks of his shape, size, and markings I would say he is definitely a Jack Russell Terrier Mix.
Dog Days Pet of the Week
- Name: Niko
- Breed: Mixed
- Current Location: SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Adoption Fee: $250.00
- Age: Just over 3 years old
- Gender: Male
- Size: Small
- Weight: Just over 20 pounds
- Up to Date on Shots?: Yes
- Spayed or Neutered?: Yes
SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009
- Phone Number: 269-344-1474
- Email: info@spcaswmich.org
- Website: SPCAswmich.org
- Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM
- Click here for dogs available for adoption
- Click here for cats available for adoption
Your donations help the SPCA of Southwest Michigan get these adorable dogs and cats the food and medical treatment they need. If you'd like to volunteer your time at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan click here.
