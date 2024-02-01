Kalamazoo’s Cutest Small Dog Available for Adoption

This 3-year-old small Jack Russell Terrier mix is looking for a loving family in Southwest Michigan. Here's more info.

This adorable little guy is looking for his furever home. The SPCA of Southwest Michigan website says that this 3-year-old dog is a mixed breed. By the looks of his shape, size, and markings I would say he is definitely a Jack Russell Terrier Mix.

Kalamazoo Area Dog for Adoption: Nico Photo courtesy of SPCA of Southwest Michigan loading...

Dog Days Pet of the Week

Name: Niko

Breed: Mixed

Current Location: SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Adoption Fee: $250.00

Age: Just over 3 years old

Gender: Male

Size: Small

Weight: Just over 20 pounds

Up to Date on Shots?: Yes

Spayed or Neutered?: Yes

Click here to get more info on Nico.

SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Phone Number: 269-344-1474

Email: info@spcaswmich.org

Website: SPCAswmich.org

Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM

Click here for dogs available for adoption

Click here for cats available for adoption

Your donations help the SPCA of Southwest Michigan get these adorable dogs and cats the food and medical treatment they need. If you'd like to volunteer your time at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan click here.

