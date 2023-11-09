Young, Playful Pittie Needs a Happy Home in Southwest Michigan

This adorable pitbull mix just wants to play fetch, cuddle, and play fetch. Katie Timber from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan says that this may be the dog for you if you are ready to play,

Meet Willie! Willie is a 1.5-year-old male large breed mix who has been with us for 6 months. Willie is an energetic boy who loves to play fetch! Willie would love an adopter who is athletic and will play fetch all day!

Name: Willie

Willie Age: 1 years and 7 months

1 years and 7 months Weight: 63 pounds

63 pounds Breed: Mixed

Mixed Shots: Completed

Completed Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Yes Available for Adoption: Yes

