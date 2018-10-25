Alabama is one BEAUTIFUL cat, be warned, she will steal your heart!

Meet sweet Alabama from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan. She is a really pretty one year Siamese cat that is in search of a loving home. Her coloring is so gorgeous and she just loves to be held. We should warn you that she is a talker and sometimes gets a little car sick, but I promise you will fall in love with her!

She is ready for adoptions, so just stop on out to the SPCA and spend a little time with her...maybe even take her home!

Adoptions Are Done On A First Come First Serve Basis

Dogs and Cats adopted from SPCA of Southwest Michigan have received the following:*Spay or neuter surgery.

FVRCP vaccination, up-to-date at the time of adoption,

Preventative treatment for fleas and ticks,

One month of free pet medical insurance,

Microchip identification, transferred to adopter.

Maybe a pet may not fit into your life style right now, but you want to help support the SPCA and all the great work they are doing and you can! The SPCA is always in need of…

Blankets

Gently used blankets

Towels

Gently used towels

Kitty Litter

Dish soap

Laundry soap

Bleach

Pet toys

Pet treats

ABOUT THE SPCA:

WHAT: You can go to the SPCA of Southwest Michigan and meet lots of dogs and cats that are ready for adoption!

HOURS: Tuesday-Friday 1 to 7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and by appointment.

WEBSITE: spcaswmich.org

BONUS VIDEO: Meet Alabama From The SPCA of Southwest Michigan