A Portage Store Is Making Specialty Biscuits For Your Fur Baby
Chow Hound has been around since 1989, but they are not resting on their past reputation, they are improving and growing every day! They have expanded their stores with in-store pet bakeries. Now your puppy love can enjoy fresh baked biscuits that come in different sizes and you can even pick a frosted biscuits! On top of the cookies tasting great, the prices are great too! Prices range from $1.59 to $3.09, totally affordable!
For the month of October, Chow Hound Pet Supplies will donate a $1 for every biscuit sold to the Harbor Humane Society, Humane Society of West Michigan and Kalamazoo Animal Rescue.
Other animal charities that Chow Hound supports are..
- Humane Society of West Michigan –
- C-Snip
- Harbor Humane Society
- Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary
- Paws With A Cause
- Pound Buddies Animal Shelter & Adoption Center
- Muskegon Humane Society –
- Lake Haven Animal Rescue
- LuvnPupz
- Wishbone Pet Rescue
- Pet Tales Rescue
- Rockford Dog Park
- Kent and Ottawa County Humane Societies Christmas Fundraiser.
- Our full time in store cat and kitten adoptions at all 8 locations have helped hundreds of cats find loving homes.
- In store pet adoptions with West Michigan Animal Resources to bring families and homeless pets together.
- Little League and high school team sponsorship.
Chow Hound has 3 locations but the closest to us is located at the Portage Crossings, 6749 S Westnedge Ave suite q, Portage.
I think my pup is in for some yummy treats!