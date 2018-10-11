A Portage Store Is Making Specialty Biscuits For Your Fur Baby

If your dog likes treats, here is something special for them

Chow Hound has been around since 1989, but they are not resting on their past reputation, they are improving and growing every day! They have expanded their stores with in-store pet bakeries. Now your puppy love can enjoy fresh baked biscuits that come in different sizes and you can even pick a frosted biscuits! On top of the cookies tasting great, the prices are great too! Prices range from $1.59 to $3.09, totally affordable!

To celebrate their new delicious bakery treats for dogs, Mlive reported that the Chow Hound stores have something special happening...

For the month of October, Chow Hound Pet Supplies will donate a $1 for every biscuit sold to the Harbor Humane Society, Humane Society of West Michigan and Kalamazoo Animal Rescue.

Other animal charities that Chow Hound supports are..

Chow Hound has 3 locations but the closest to us is located at the Portage Crossings, 6749 S Westnedge Ave suite q, Portage.

I think my pup is in for some yummy treats!

