You've probably played traditional bingo more times than you can count, but have you ever tried one of its more creative variations?

Bars across Michigan have been hosting music bingo for years, and now plant bingo is becoming another popular twist on the classic game. However, there's one unique version of bingo that I have yet to experience here in Michigan, and I think you're really going to like this idea: meat bingo!

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Yes, instead of winning your night's bar tab or a new plant to take home, winners of meat bingo score exactly what the name promises: bundles of meat! Everything from racks of ribs and brown sugar bacon to sausage links can be up for grabs. Talk about delicious winnings!

Plant Bingo with Eccentric Garden Plant Shop of Allegan (Lauren Gordon/TSM/Canva) Plant Bingo

So, why haven't I been able to find such an event here in West Michigan? This game is just begging for a local American Legion post or Moose Lodge, or maybe even a local brewery, to make it their weekly signature event. Think of the crowds it could draw! Who doesn't love bingo, and this economy, who doesn't want to win a free bundle of meat?

Weekly music bingo at Louie's Trophy House (Lauren Gordon/TSM) Music Bingo

Would it surprise you to learn that meat bingo is actually pretty popular in Florida? Apparently, some bars down there even host something called "chicken poop bingo," where the chicken itself determines the winner. I'll admit, I'm perfectly fine leaving that tradition in Florida! But let's bring meat bingo Up North, eh?

This is something I've been passionate about since first writing about it in 2022, and unfortunately, I don't think much has changed!

A search shows a February 2026 meat bingo night in Manistee to benefit Mariner Band Boosters and the Howell American Legion Post 141 hosted an event over the summer-- but that's about it. Somebody, please, seize this missed opportunity and bring meat bingo to West Michigan!

Mid-Michigan's 2026 Bingo Card We've all heard it: "Didn't have that on my 2025 bingo card..." Well, we figured we'd actually make a bingo card for 2026 and see how we do. Check out these Mid-Michigan's predictions for the year ahead. Gallery Credit: JR