Alert: Dangerous And Deadly Virus Continues To Spread In Michigan

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), hospitals have seen more residents with upper respiratory illnesses such as RSV and Influenza A. While those numbers are winding down, cases of another highly contagious virus are rising. One Michigan county has confirmed its first case of a virus that could lead to serious complications and death.

According to the Kent County Health Department, the first case of measles in over a decade has been confirmed in a Kent County resident. The health department said that the infected person is an adult and had recently traveled abroad before returning to the U.S. and traveling between Michigan and New Jersey.

This is Michigan's second case this year. The first was confirmed in Oakland County. Two deaths have also been confirmed from measles in the United States for the first time in a decade.

Measles can be spread through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. It can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves, infecting others.

Measles usually begins with cold-like symptoms, a runny nose, cough, red eyes, and fever. A red rash starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body several days later. Measles can lead to serious complications, including pneumonia, ear infections, diarrhea, and dehydration.

Health officials say the MMR vaccine is the most effective way to prevent measles. Two doses are 97% effective.

