With the spring season arriving in Michigan, several illnesses such as the common cold or seasonal allergies are circulating in the Great Lakes state. However, health officials warn that one serious and deadly infection has been confirmed in several states including Michigan.

Dangerous Infection Now Confirmed In 16 States Including Michigan

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), hospitals have seen more residents with upper respiratory illnesses such as RSV and Influenza A. While those numbers are winding down, cases of another highly contagious virus are on the rise and have turned deadly.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), measles cases are rising rapidly and have been confirmed in 16 states including Michigan. Measles is a highly contagious virus that can lead to severe complications, especially in children. Two deaths have been confirmed from measles in the United States for the first time in a decade.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Michigan has confirmed its first measles case since last July. An adult in Oakland County tested positive after recently traveling overseas.

Measles usually begins with cold-like symptoms, a runny nose, cough, red eyes, and fever. A red rash starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body several days later. Measles can lead to serious complications, including pneumonia, ear infections, diarrhea, and dehydration.

Experts say the most effective way to prevent measles is the MMR vaccine. Two doses are 97% effective.

