Springtime in Michigan brings a variety of illnesses, with residents suffering from seasonal allergies, common cold, and asthma flare-ups. But health experts are warning to beware of one highly contagious and deadly disease as cases continue to rise in Michigan.

Cases Of Highly Contagious And Deadly Disease Rising In Michigan

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), hospitals have seen more residents with upper respiratory illnesses such as RSV and Influenza A. While those numbers are winding down, cases of another highly contagious virus are rising that could lead to serious complications and death.

According to health officials , another case of measles has been confirmed in a Macomb County adult who recently visited Ontario, Canada. Two other cases have been reported in Michigan this year, one confirmed in Oakland County and one in Kent County. More than 600 measles cases have been reported from 19 states (including Michigan). Two deaths have also been confirmed from measles in the United States for the first time in a decade.

Health officials warn that measles is incredibly contagious - you can get it just by being in the same room with someone who’s infected, even after they’ve already left.

Measles usually begins with cold-like symptoms, a runny nose, cough, red eyes, and fever. A red rash starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body several days later. Health officials say the MMR vaccine is the most effective way to prevent measles. Two doses are 97% effective.

