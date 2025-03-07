With the seasons changing in Michigan, several illnesses are rising and affecting residents. However, officials warn Michigan residents that a growing outbreak of one highly contagious virus has turned deadly.

Michigan Warned Cases Of Deadly & Highly Contagious Virus Rising

Michigan has seen a 'quademic' of winter illnesses spread throughout the state, including a surge of Influenza A, RSV, COVID, and Norovirus cases. While these illnesses are normally typical this time of year, health officials in Michigan and the U.S. are concerned about the rapid spread of another deadly virus.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), measles cases are rising rapidly in the U.S. and Michigan. Two deaths have been confirmed from measles in the United States for the first time in a decade. Health officials warn that Measles is a highly contagious virus that can lead to severe complications, especially in children, and to know the symptoms before it is too late.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Measles usually begins with cold-like symptoms, a runny nose, cough, red eyes, and fever. A red rash that starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body appears several days later. Measles can lead to serious complications, including pneumonia, ear infections, diarrhea, and dehydration.

Experts say the most effective way to prevent measles is the MMR vaccine. Two doses are 97% effective.

