Battle Creek, MI Home For Sale Ripped Straight Out Of The ’70s

This swingin' pad in Battle Creek is totally groovy, man!

Also, why were saunas big in the '70s only? I think they were on to something there.

Get our free mobile app

Noelle Pelton - Michael J Pelton/Epique Realty/Zillow Noelle Pelton - Michael J Pelton/Epique Realty/Zillow loading...

Oh the parties I'd host if I had an extra $375,000!

Honestly, I'd buy this place for the retro fireplace downstairs alone; those things can be hard to find.

Noelle Pelton - Michael J Pelton/Epique Realty/Zillow Noelle Pelton - Michael J Pelton/Epique Realty/Zillow loading...

Wet bar, in-home sauna, and quiet secluded neighborhood near Bailey Park in Battle Creek ensures this retro Mid-century Modern home for sale won't stay on the market long. Take a look:

Retro Home For Sale in Battle Creek, MI Is The Perfect Party Pad Built in 1970 this swingin' pad listed for sale in southwest Michigan comes complete with sauna and wet bar. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

15 Michigan Towns That Have the Dirtiest Sounding Names