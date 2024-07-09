Battle Creek, MI Home For Sale Ripped Straight Out Of The ’70s
This swingin' pad in Battle Creek is totally groovy, man!
Also, why were saunas big in the '70s only? I think they were on to something there.
Get our free mobile app
Oh the parties I'd host if I had an extra $375,000!
Honestly, I'd buy this place for the retro fireplace downstairs alone; those things can be hard to find.
Wet bar, in-home sauna, and quiet secluded neighborhood near Bailey Park in Battle Creek ensures this retro Mid-century Modern home for sale won't stay on the market long. Take a look:
Retro Home For Sale in Battle Creek, MI Is The Perfect Party Pad
Built in 1970 this swingin' pad listed for sale in southwest Michigan comes complete with sauna and wet bar.
Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon
15 Michigan Towns That Have the Dirtiest Sounding Names
Top 5 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in Michigan:
According to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Municipal Equality Index (MEI), these Michigan cities are among the most friendly and inclusive for its LGBTQ+ citizens.
Gallery Credit: Lauren Goron