What’s Happening With Maude’s Taphouse in Otsego, Michigan?

After over 10 years in business the brew pub made a big announcement.

Located along the busy M-89 strip in downtown Otsego, Michigan, what does the future have in store for Maude's Taphouse?

With all the recent restaurant closings, including some their own staff allegedly didn't even know about, we're all a bit on edge right now. So, when I saw the Otsego brew pub and live music venue had a "big announcement" to share, I started to worry.

On Monday, November 4 the restaurant shared the following update on social media:

After 10 1/2 years (that's a long time in dog years), Maude’s will be taking a “paws” for the cause.. Our last day to enjoy the current menu, of great food and beverages, will be this Saturday, November 9th. Watch our Facebook feed for updates, announcements and, maybe, sneak peaks of the exciting NEW menu that we are dreaming up!

Apparently Maude's is taking a little breather to do some refreshing and renovating ahead of the holiday season. So, this isn't the end of Maude's by any means!In the meantime patrons are encouraged to visit the adjoining brewery and live music joint, Liquid Note, to get your flatbread fix with a side of rock.

While I've caught a few fun shows inside the venue, I have yet to catch a live show in Liquid Note's new outdoor space but I saw they hosted celeb rapper Afroman a few months ago including a meet and greet with the man himself.

Looks like we can count on plenty of fun times at Maude's Taphouse/Liquid Note Brewing for years to come! Follow the progress at Maude's here.

