We're sensing a pattern here.

UPDATE: See a statement from the restaurant below.

Original article:

It happened back in March of this year and if the rumors are true, this will now be the second time this establishment has closed up shop with little to no warning to their staff. What is going on in downtown Kalamazoo?!

First, Berries Famous Pancake House moves into the former Theo & Stacy's downtown only to close less than 6 months later. Now, the restaurant formerly known as Junglebird appears to have found themselves in the same situation they were in earlier this year.

What's Going on With Dimi's Downtown?

Junglebird Kalamazoo Junglebird, Kalamazoo - Google Maps loading...

Back in March 2024 we were first alerted that one of Kalamazoo's newest eateries, Junglebird, had abruptly closed their doors with relatively little notice given to staff. A local Kzoo thread on Reddit claimed,

We Were told that 'the concept had failed,' and that we would be shutting our doors as new owners take over and the restaurant is rebranded.

In its place, Dimi's Greek House opened in May 2024. Now, here we are at the start of November and it's Déjà vu all over again.! On Sunday, November 3 one local Redditor posted,

Ownership decided today to close up the restaurant effective immediately. Leaving staff with no jobs heading into the busiest time of the year. 0 out of 10 experience. I do not recommend working with any restaurant owned by Plazacorp or David Scott.

While there isn't much information available online as of this writing the last post on Dimi's official Facebook page reads,

Hey guys we wanted to reach out and let you know that Dimi's Greek House will be closed today! We will be back open tomorrow Monday November 3rd, @ 4pm

Happy Sunday everyone

First of all, Monday's date is November 4 so that just adds to the confusion. Secondly, when will Dimi's make the announcement themselves-- if ever? If they can't even give their staff a heads up, why would they think the general public deserves an explanation as well? Comments on Dimi's Facebook post include:

"Heard you screwed over your staff once again. Is that true?" - Jessica Lynn

"Next time give your employees notice before making them jobless during the holiday season" - Myah VanTil

"So what's up with the email circulating from management letting staff go with no notice?" - Chuck Shakleford

While it's unfortunate so many locally owned businesses are suffering these days and we hate to see yet another establishment close, I don't know if the economy is necessarily to blame for this one.

Ouzos Kalamazoo Ouzos, Kalamazoo - Google Maps/Canva loading...

Hopefully the staff at Dimi's are able to find work quickly, especially as we head into the stressful and expensive holiday season. My vote? If Kalamazoo really wants a Greek restaurant then let's just bring back Ouzos and have the Dimi's staff run the joint! Thoughts?

Statement from Dimi's at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, November 4:

We regret to inform everyone that Dimi’s Greek House has permanently closed the doors! Thank you Kalamazoo!

