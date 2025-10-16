Many Indiana residents keep a carton of eggs on hand for a nutritious meal choice. However, residents are warned that nearly 6 million eggs have been recalled from major stores in Indiana that could lead to a potentially dangerous illness.

FDA: Massive Egg Recall Hits Major Grocery Stores In Indiana

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), millions of eggs have been recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination. The recall has been labeled as "Class I," meaning that there’s a "reasonable probability" that consuming the eggs "will cause serious adverse health consequences or death." Salmonella bacteria can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever, called salmonellosis. Typical symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. The following products are included in the recall:

Black Sheep Egg Company, LLC, announced a voluntary recall for various egg types on September 19 due to potential contamination. The products were sold at wholesale locations in Indiana and include the following information:

Free Range Grade A Large Brown Eggs

Free Range Grade AA Large Brown Eggs

Free Range Grade AA Medium Brown Egg

Free Range Grade AA Large White Eggs

Free Range Grade AA Medium White Eggs

The products were sold in 12- and 18-count cartons and have best-by dates between Aug. 22, 2025, and Oct. 31, 2025. The recalled eggs can be identified by the Julian Date 190 and UPC 860010568507 or 860010568538.

Consumers who purchased the affected eggs are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

