After 5 years of shenanigans the Mascot Hall of Fame is permanently closing.

Who's going to get the waving going at future sporting events now?

Embracing the silly antics of sports entertainment is what the Mascot Hall of Fame is all about! Although we often take them for granted, some could make the argument that a mascot is the most important member of the team.

The mascot embodies the heart and soul of what unites a collective group of individuals and makes them one special fan base-- be it sports, cleaning agents, or your favorite cereal.

Just off the top of my head Tony the Tiger, the Philly Phanatic, and Mr. Clean come to mind.

Located in Whiting, Indiana the Mascot Hall of Fame has been preserving and celebrating the nation's most legendary mascots since 2018. Even despite winning the distinction of #1 Pop Culture Museum in the nation by USA Today's 10Best sadly the museum will be forced to close its doors later this year.

According to Northwest Indiana Business Magazine the museum is permanently closing and will continue to operate online until a new location has been found. Even as it welcomes its newest member, Dole's Bobby Banana, the museum is planning one last "FURnale" because they're not going quietly!

We’re spending our last day celebrating the fun, the fur, and the fantastic 5 years that we’ve had with YOU! This one’s for the fans, the families, and the FURnomenal mascots we’ve had the pleasure of meeting over the years!

Attendees can expect pancake toss, balloon drop, confetti, and of course lots of fun. Say goodbye to all your favorite furry friends before they go away September 14, 2024. Find details on the FURnale here.

