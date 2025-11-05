Maple Hill Holiday Parade Returns To Kalamazoo

This is the time of year that many people are looking forward to celebrating all year long. For most people, it's the ever so loved Christmas holiday that gets them in the spirit. Which rightfully so, it's a time for family to be together, eat, and exchange gifts. Although, if you ask me, Thanksgiving is a far better holiday than Christmas but who's comparing, right?

Holidays are one of the many days where there are common traditions that most6 people partake in and others choose to make adjustments to. The wintertime holidays are some of the most tradition-based holidays of the year, whether they are common or unique, everyone has traditions for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day.

During the Thanksgiving season there are multiple parades that happen throughout the country, none of them as large as the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. Kalamazoo has a Thanksgiving parade of their own that has been around for more than half a century. Parade organizers have just announced that they will be returning to Kalamazoo for another year.

Have You Ever Been To The Maple Hill Holiday Parade?

The City of Kalamazoo has announced that the Maple Hill Holiday Parade will take place in Downtown Kalamazoo on November 22nd with the streets closing at 10:30am and the parade starting at 11am. This will be the 62nd year that the City of Kalamazoo upholds the tradition of kicking off the holiday season with a parade.

Kalamazooholidayparade.org reports:

Here's what you can look forward to: Giant balloons including both helium and cold air formats

90 Community Parade Groups

10 High School Marching Bands

After Parade activities that involve downtown businesses and community organizations that reach out to families.

Get ready to bundle up and get the holiday season rolling with one of Kalamazoo's favorite traditions.