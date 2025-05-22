Many Michigan residents observe Memorial Day by remembering loved ones and celebrating the unofficial start of summer, which means enjoying time outdoors at parades, barbecues, and camping. However, health officials warn residents to be aware of a potential danger with spending more time outdoors this holiday weekend.

Health Officials Issue Memorial Day Weekend Warning For Michigan

The warm weather months are arriving in Michigan, which also means more bugs to contend with during outdoor activities. And experts are now warning of an increase in one tiny insect spreading a dangerous disease in Michigan.

Get our free mobile app

Michigan health officials are urging residents to take precautions this holiday weekend against tick bites as cases of tick-borne diseases have been increasing across the state.

Lyme disease cases have jumped 168% in the state over the past five years. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), 1,215 cases were reported in 2024 compared to 452 in 2020. Anaplasmosis, the second most common tick-borne disease, has increased nearly fivefold, with 82 cases in 2024 versus 17 in 2020.

Canva Canva loading...

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Lyme disease is caused by bacteria and is spread through the bite of infected black-legged ticks (also known as deer ticks). Many people, but not all, will get a characteristic “bull’s-eye” skin rash following the bite. Symptoms of Lyme disease include fever, headache, and fatigue. MDHHS is urging residents to take precautions to avoid tick bites while enjoying the outdoors:

Avoid tick-infested areas. Ticks live in grassy, brushy, and wooded areas.

Apply an EPA-registered repellent on exposed skin.

Do a tick check after every outdoor outing, thoroughly inspecting yourself and your clothing, shoes, bags, kids, and pets.

Check the list below for the Michigan counties most impacted by Lyme disease.

Lyme Disease by County in Michigan Some of Michigan's most rural counties have had the highest number of confirmed cases of Lyme Disease since 2000. Here are all 83 Michigan counties ranked by total number of confirmed cases of Lyme Disease between 2000 and 2020, as reported by tickcheck.com Gallery Credit: jrwitl