Many Michigan residents are enjoying the outdoors before the official end of the summer season. However, experts are urging residents to take precautions to avoid tick bites while enjoying the outdoors, as cases of Lyme disease continue to soar.

Michigan Warned To Beware Of Ticks As Lyme Disease Cases Surge

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), cases of Lyme disease in Michigan increased by 168% over the last five years. The state recorded 1,215 cases in 2024, as compared to 452 cases in 2020. Based on the MDHHS Michigan Lyme Disease Risk Map, 81 of Michigan’s 83 counties have a known risk for Lyme disease or a potential risk for the disease.

Ticks are about the size of a poppy seed and can be difficult to detect; there are more than 20 species of this pest to decipher in Michigan. However, one species of this bug is a concern among state officials and poses a threat of spreading disease.

Lyme disease is caused by bacteria and is spread through the bite of infected black-legged ticks (also known as deer ticks). Many people, but not all, will get a characteristic “bull’s-eye” skin rash following the bite. Symptoms of Lyme disease include fever, headache, and fatigue. MDHHS is urging residents to take the following precautions:

Avoid tick-infested areas, including grassy, brushy, and wooded areas.

Apply an EPA-registered repellent on exposed skin.

Do a tick check after every outdoor outing, thoroughly inspecting yourself and your clothing, shoes, bags, kids, and pets.

