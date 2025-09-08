Michigan Automaker Recalls Thousands Of Jeep Grand Cherokee Vehicles

Living in the United States of America means that 9/10 you have a vehicle unless you live in one of the larger cities in the country or have run into some financial trouble. In those large cities, it is more efficient and less expensive to take public transportation most places, while in other areas having your own car makes life easier.

Either way, if you purchase a car, it is one of the biggest purchases someone will make in their life. Cars costs thousands of dollars, even the used ones, but if you want something new and improved, you'll be coughing up some cash. In my opinion, the amount of money we spend on cars should ensure that they're in perfect condition but that's not always the case.

The checks and balances system that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has in place to hold auto manufacturers accountable have kept many of us alive. When something goes wrong the NHTSA or the company itself will issue a recall giving the company a chance to fix things for free without facing legal ramifications.

Do You Drive A Jeep Grand Cherokee?

Stellantis, who makes vehicles for Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and other auto brands has recalled almost 100,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees recently. They have recalled 91,000 of the popular SUV for a possible loss in drive power while operating the vehicle. FoxLA reports:

Some Jeep Grand Cherokee Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles, model years 2022 through 2026, may have an overloading of the battery pack control module microprocessor, causing it to reset. When this happens, the hybrid control processor can misinterpret signals from the battery pack control module — potentially resulting in a loss of drive power, the NHTSA noted.

Any Michigan residents that are driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee from the years mentioned above, should reach out to their dealer about the options for repair.