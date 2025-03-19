Michigan Unveils Stunning New Luxury Casino Resort

The new $300 expansion is completed and the hotel is ready to welcome guests.

The new project aimed to bring, "accoutrements not found anywhere in the Midwest" and they have certainly outdone themselves. Here's the latest on Michigan's newest luxury casino and resort:

The new 16-story, 252-room hotel includes stunning views over picturesque West Michigan as well as new food and beverage offerings at the café, meeting and event spaces, and a wellness spa with a private pool and bubble massage benches.

Gun Lake Casino celebrated the grand opening of the new 4-diamond hotel and spa, Mnoyé, on March 7, 2025. In a press release Sal Semola, Chief Executive Officer of Gun Lake Casino said,

Phase 5 is our evolution into a year-round full-service casino resort...this property now offers unique amenities that rival any casino gaming property anywhere in the country

Hoping to attract more visitors to the Wayland, Michigan area the crown jewel of the new expansion is the domed 32,000 sq. ft. Wawyé Oasis. The pool area will be a family-friendly oasis by day, but at night will transform into a unique concerts.

With a year-round climate of 80 degrees, this destination offers a 21+ VIP Pool and a lively Family Pool, complete with private cabanas, a swim-up bar, and a snack bar.

While the good news is the Wawyé Oasis is on-track to open May 2025, the bad news is sadly Michigan families hoping to enjoy a staycation this spring break will have to wait until next year.

In addition to the new Wawyé Oasis you can find indoor waterparks across Michigan including the Great Wolf Lodge in Traverse City, Soaring Eagle Casino and Waterpark in Mt. Pleasant, and the new Bavarian Blast Waterpark in Frankenmuth coming soon.

