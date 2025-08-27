Like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, a former Hot 'N Now is instantly recognizable—at least to those of a certain age.

The beloved Kalamazoo-based chain once boasted over 100 stores in 15 different states. Today Michiganders are anticipating the grand opening of two new locations coming soon.

Get our free mobile app

Did Somebody Say, ‘Comeback?’

For longtime fans, the return of Hot 'N Now is bigger than words can express. As a '90s kid I remember seeing the distinct orange gabled roof everywhere. I'll never forget the pivotal moment I popped my first bite of popcorn chicken at their drive-thru in Plainwell; life changing! Today that location is now a Jimmy John's.

Hot N Now Plainwell, Jimmy John's Google Maps loading...

Hot 'N Now wasn't known for their frills, but their darn-good food spoke for itself. Their drive-thru service-only model allowed them to keep prices down ensuring prompt service for those of us that wanted food both hot, and now!

What Happened to the Chain?

Hot n Now menu Hot n Now menu - Lauren G/TSM loading...

The brand switched hands after multiple sales and with flashy meal deals from local competitors Hot 'N Now began to fade into the background eventually leaving only two remaining Hot 'N Now locations. However, after the Bay City store burned down in 2016, only the Sturgis location remained-- until now.

New Locations Coming Soon:

A press release from January 21 confirms every Michigander's wildest dream will come true: more Hot 'n Now locations are opening in 2025.

The beloved fast food restaurant Hot ‘n Now will add locations starting in 2025, thanks to a partnership of Gun Lake Investments (GLI) and Alpena business owner and developer Jeff Konczak...and plans to add locations beginning in 2025 near Gun Lake Casino and Alpena, with other locations to follow.

It appears the Wayland location is nearing completion as the structure, which was built off-site in a climate-controlled facility, was recently erected on-site in one day. As of this writing a grand opening date for the Wayland Hot 'N Now has not been announced. Stay tuned!

Former Hot 'n Nows of Michigan, What Are They Now? The Michigan-based burger chain operated in nearly 15 states at its prime. Today the only remaining location in operation is in Sturgis, MI. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Love, Burgers and Fries, at The Last Hot 'N Now, in Sturgis, Michigan One happy couple represent the devotion to both each other and to the last Hot 'N Now, in Sturgis, Michigan, where people drive for hours to enjoy the fare. Gallery Credit: Ana Rose Photography (Used by permission)