Did you know one of Michigan's most visited waterparks has a quiet and sensory-friendly space for when kids and families need a break from the excitement? We love this feature! Here's how to utilize it:

Many facilities and corporations are taking great measures to ensure all guests and visitors feel welcome including those with autism and other cognitive differences. For example, Walmart offers special sensory-friendly shopping hours where lights are dimmed and music is softened and AMC Theatres who provide sensory-friendly moving showings.

A day at the waterpark can be especially overstimulating, that why the folks at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel take great pride in their Certified Autism Center designation which has once again been renewed.

In a press release Myron Pincomb, chairman of the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) says,

We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel and renew their designation as a certified autism center...This renewal proves their ongoing dedication to creating a safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment for every guest that visits the waterpark.

Soaring Eagle's Sensory Room

Families who need a little quiet time are invited to take advantage of the waterpark's sensory-friendly room. There you'll find a quiet, calming space featuring autism-friendly activities. Find the sensory-friendly space located near the admissions desk. Adds Fredrick Kuhlman, Marketing Manager for the waterpark,

Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is proud to serve Michigan and strives to create a fun, enjoyable, and safe environment and experience for everyone who comes through our doors. As a minority owned organization, we recognize and celebrate the diversity of our guests

