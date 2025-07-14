Hanson’s Back! West Michigan Concert Announced

Get ready for a wave of nostalgia! The Hanson brothers are set to perform in West Michigan later this year.

2000s teen sensation Hanson is hitting the road this fall. Don’t miss this unforgettable concert experience filled with your favorite pop hits! Tickets and info available below:

I'm not sure if this is considered a Millennial mid-life crisis but I've recently found myself revisiting classic 2000s era TV shows that send me back to simpler times; think shows like Pimp My Ride and True Life on MTV, The Surreal Life and I Love the '80s on Vh1, and yes, I even purchased the complete Newlyweds series featuring Nick and Jessica on DVD at a garage sale.

Take me back to the 2000s, please!

One of my favorite bands of the time (and one of my first celebrity crushes) were the Hanson brothers: Isaac, Taylor, and Zach. I'm so grateful my parents participated in the Columbia House mailing club because I must have played my Middle of Nowhere CD a thousands times or more-- they definitely got their money's worth.

Which Hanson brother did you have a crush on? I had eyes for Zac!

Hanson's debut album from 1997, Middle of Nowhere was the brothers' breakthrough album which topped the charts with singles such as "I Will Come to You", "Where's the Love", and the smash hit "MMMBop".

The brothers are still very active in the music scene today, both as a group and with their various side projects, in addition to being active fathers and husbands too. Just announced the group is hitting the road this September which includes a stop at local Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan.

The brothers will perform September 20, 2025 at 9:00 p.m. and ticketing pre-sales and general on-sales are happening as you read this! Tickets start at $49 dollars and are available starting July 14 with presale code HNSN25 and to the general public starting July 18. Find more details here.

The show starts at 9pm?! Don't they know their fans are all elder millennials who are tired?? - Kristi Szczepanek on Facebook

