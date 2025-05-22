Grab you suit, Michigan's newest water park is about to open and we've got the latest details on the grand opening celebration that's sure to make a splash!

How lucky are we to get not one, but two new water parks in Michigan-- including the first swim-up bar in the state.

Back in my day going to the water park meant a drive up to Muskegon to splash around at Michigan's Adventure. Or (if you're of a certain age) you remember spending summers at Pleasure Island pre-Michigan's Adventure. During the wintertime Full Blast in Battle Creek was about the only other option for kids growing up in West Michigan.

My, how times have changed!

Just recently Frankenmuth's Bavarian Inn celebrated the grand opening of their Bavarian Blast water park which boasts 16 new slides, wave pool, "not-so-lazy river", and the state's first 21+ adult swim-up bar.

Now, the newest resort making waves is Gun Lake Casino Resort in Wayland, Michigan. If you've driven past you probably noticed all the construction going on including the 32,000 square feet glass atrium which houses the new Wawyé Oasis. On May 21, 2025 the resort shared new details on the grand opening celebration of the new water park/concert venue:

We’re kicking off summer at Wawýe Oasis with a BANG! Get ready for an unforgettable grand opening weekend packed with MAJOR entertainment...It’s comedy, country, and club vibes all in one epic celebration. Let’s make a splash at Wawýe Oasis!

The resort will host comedian Larry the Cable Guy on June 20, country star Chris Young on June 21, and DJ Pauly D from Jersey Shore fame on June 22, 2025. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday May 21 at noon local time. Many fans and guests are eager to know:

Will the Oasis Be Open Before Then?

This whole time the resort has been promising an opening date of "May 2025" but will they actually deliver? We're in the last few days of May! According to the resort's social media page:

