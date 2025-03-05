A fun day in the pool at a popular Michigan water park became the scene of a medical emergency leaving five people hospitalized and eleven others requiring medical attention.

Five People Hospitalized After Accident At Michigan Water Park

Zehnder's Splash Village in Frankenmuth, Michigan is one of the largest indoor waterparks in the state. According to MLive, the 30,000-square-foot waterpark turned into a hazmat situation becoming a scary scene for visitors.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

According to reports, the Frankenmuth Fire Department responded to the incident at the waterpark on Tuesday around 11:20 a.m. Several guests complained of difficulty breathing leading resort officials to call for help. Firefighters arrived to find a pool chemical feeding system that they believed malfunctioned causing a larger concentration of chemicals to flow into the main water park.

The Frankenmuth fire department said ambulances transported five guests from the water park to a Saginaw hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.11 other people, including one Splash Village employee, required medical attention. Three Mobile Medical Response ambulances were on the scene to provide immediate treatment for potential exposure.

Zehnder's Splash Village personnel turned off the chemical feeding system and began ventilating the 30,000-square-foot indoor water park area. The pool also had to be flushed and refilled.

Hazmat crews remained on the scene hours later monitoring air quality while facility staff worked to restore operations on the chemical feeding system. The Splash Village hotel and family park remained open Tuesday afternoon.

Major Retail Chains In Michigan Shutting Down Locations In 2025 These retailers are closing stores in 2025 Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson