Here's what to expect when West Michigan's newest location of beloved fast-food chain Hot 'n Now opens in October.

Die-hard fans of the once all-but-defunct burger chain have been waiting for this moment for decades! Get ready to gorge on popcorn chicken and cheesy taters, Hot 'n Now's grand opening is almost here.

In the south they go crazy for gas stations like Buc-ees, but here in Michigan we are loyal to the Michigan-based fast-food chain which one boasted over 100 stores across 15 different states. Today, Michiganders are anticipating the grand opening of two new locations coming soon to Wayland and Alpena to follow.

Hot n Now Billboard Hot 'n Now "Striking Soon" - Lauren G/TSM loading...

If you' didn't grow up in Michigan with Hot 'n Now it's hard to put into words just how much it means to us, especially to '90s kids like myself. By the time I was old enough to truly appreciate Hot 'n Now's deliciously affordable menu-- it's was over.

In 2025 the sole remaining and independently operated Hot 'n Now location in Sturgis, Michigan celebrated 35 years in business. What I love most about the Sturgis location is that it seems trapped in time, from the advertisements along the drive-thru to their menu. Not their original menu board, however, that was replaced by a new digital menu board in 2023.

The return of the Hot 'n Now brand is almost like when the fan-led campaign sparked the return of Surge on store shelves or when Tamagotchis made a comeback. Now, we're reliving our childhood one cheesy tater tot at a time!

Their newly revamped website has remained relatively quiet-- until now. Check out the newly revealed menu and more here. Hot 'n Now's new Wayland location at 1146 129th Ave. is set to open Monday, October 13, 2025. According to WOODTV hours will be:

Sunday-Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday & Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.

