It's your chance to own a piece of legendary Michigan fast food history.

As beloved burger chain Hot 'N Now prepares for its triumphant return with two new locations in the works, in Wayland and Alpena, an artifact from its original heyday has been uncovered.

Remember when the original Hot 'N Now menu board went up for sale a few years ago?

In December 2023 the sole remaining restaurant, located in Sturgis, decided to upgrade their analog menu board to a digital one. It felt a bit weird updating the otherwise unchanged establishment, especially given the nostalgic appeal is part of the charm of the Sturigs Hot 'N Now.

However, it wasn't all in vain as the Sturgis restaurant owners decided to auction off the old menu board for charity, ultimately raising $1,400 for Isaiah 117 House.

While this sign currently listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace isn't as iconic as the menu board, it would still make a grand statement piece in any Michigan basement bar or pole barn party space. Just imagine what it would look like lit up at night:

Listed on Facebook Marketplace in the Onondaga, Michigan area seller Mark Swaynie doesn't offer up many details on the sign or how he acquired it, the listing simply states:

HOT n NOW sign 64 wide 91 tall

Mark currently has the sign listed for $500 but in my opinion-- it's priceless! It was at the former Hot 'N Now location in Plainwell, Michigan that I tried my first bite of popcorn chicken ever. What person would I be today had I never stopped into Hot 'N Now to taste that first delectable bite? Can you really put a price on that?

Check out Mark's complete Marketplace listing here.

