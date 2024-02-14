Which Artist Holds the Record For Most-Attended Concert at Comerica Park in Detroit?

Were YOU one of the lucky 45,000+ fans in the audience?

The title was only just claimed in Summer 2023 so I'm anxious to see if anyone will shatter it again in 2024!

Get our free mobile app

Comerica Park

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Home to our beloved Detroit Tigers, Comerica Park was built in the year 2000 as a replacement for the now-demolished Tigers Stadium.

The 3 level, open-air stadium offers phenomenal views of the Motor City skyline and is great place to catch a ballgame, if you ask me!

When it comes to biggest ballparks in America Comerica Park ranks #21 with its capacity of 41,083; the Atlanta Braves' Truist Park comes in at the #20 spot with a capacity of 41,084-- they beat us by one seat!

Who Holds the Record?

The night after the big show, August 16, 2023, event production company 313 Presents shared,

Congrats to Pink for setting the record for the highest-attended reserved seat concert in Comerica Park history! Thank you...Detroit fans, Live Nation Michigan, and everyone behind the scenes who made this record-breaking show possible.

According to the state at 313 nearly 45,000+ Pink fans gathered at the stadium for her Summer Carnival tour. If you're wondering how 45,000 fans could fit in a ballpark that only holds 41,083 Tigers fans-- don't forget about the floor!

P!nk Performs In Berlin Getty Images loading...

Knowing the performer Pink is, plus the caliber of shows she puts on with the acrobatics and aerials, I'm sure it was an unforgettable night. If you missed it, don't fret!

Pink brings here Summer Carnival 2024 tour back to Detroit on October 14th. However, this time around the show is at Little Caesar's Arena. Details on tickets here.

Looking Back At The Goose Lake International Music Festival Armed with a trusty Kodak camera, I was a 17-year-old bohemian, attending the Goose Lake International Music Festival that was held August 7-9, 1970, in Jackson County, Michigan. The Goose Lake festival was Michigan's answer to the Woodstock Music and Art Fair, which was held just a year earlier in Bethel, New York. The Goose Lake International Music Festival drew over 250,000 bohemians. Here are a few photos which survived over the years. Gallery Credit: Brad Carpenter