Lovesac To Open New Michigan Location In Kalamazoo

One of the most expensive purchases you'll make for your home is your furniture. When you think about it, you have to buy quite a bit of furniture as well. Each bedroom needs a dresser or two, maybe a wardrobe, bed, and bedside tables as well. Then you have to get a dining room table and chairs, couches, chairs, tables, and other living room decor as well. It could cost you upwards of $20,000 quickly.

That's why I believe people should take their time when shopping for furniture, visit multiple stores, and do some price comparison. The one thing you should always do is get the furniture you really want because that's a big purchase to regret later on. For the most part you can find the same types of furniture in different colors or materials at different places for different prices.

Every once in a while, you run into a furniture store that decides to separate themselves from everyone else. Lovesac is one of those furniture companies that has decided to revolutionize the game for its customers. Lovesac allows its customers to customize their own furniture so they can get the perfect piece for them. Lovesac has just announced that they'll be making an expansion into Michigan soon.

Have You Ever Been Inside Of A Lovesac Showroom?

MLive via MSN reports:

Lovesac, the furniture company best known for “sactional” couches, opened its showroom near Kalamazoo Friday, Nov. 21. Its name comes from its original Durafoam-filled beanbags, called Sacs. The Utah-based furniture company moved into 5097 Century Ave., near Costco and Trader Joe’s. The Oshtemo Township space formerly housed MOD Pizza, which closed in March. Lovesac furniture is designed to evolve, per its website, with interchangeable cushion covers, removable armrests and modular seats that can be added or removed. Its modular design allows for free, efficient shipping in recycled cardboard boxes.

Lovesac also allows for customers to browse through a number of fabric swatches, in-seating speakers, charging ports, cup holders, recliners, foam-filled seats, and more amenities and even receive a quote right there in person. Lovesac has over 270 showrooms nationwide and the Kalamazoo showroom will be open from 10am-6pm Monday-Saturday and Noon to 6pm on Sundays.